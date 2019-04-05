Robert Stephen (Steve) Tucker (1958 - 2019)
Robert Stephen (Steve) Tucker
July 9, 1958 - April 2, 2019
MAcon, Ga- Robert Stephen (Steve) Tucker passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
A Celebration of his life will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 2 PM at Snow's Memorial Chapel on Pio Nono Avenue. The family will greet friends an hour prior to the service. Burial will be held at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Pastor Lee Griffin will officiate. The family suggests that those who wish may make a donation to the . The family may be contacted at residence of Tricia and Mark Smalling.


Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 5, 2019
Arrangements under the direction of:
Snow's Memorial Chapel
3077 Pio Nono Ave | Macon, GA 31206 | (478) 788-3778
