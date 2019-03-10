Robert Terry Stafford (1942 - 2019)
Robert Terry Stafford
October 14, 1942 - March 6, 2019
Macon, GA- Robert Terry Stafford passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 3:00PM at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens with Reverend Joe McDaniel officiating.
Terry was retired Civil Service from Robins Air Force Base and he was also retired from Kroger CO. He served as a volunteer firefighter for 20 years for the city of Centerville, Georgia. Terry was very proud to have been a civil servant and to have served his community as a volunteer firefighter. He was a very good and kindhearted person who loved and was loved by his family.
Terry was predeceased by his parents, Connell C. Stafford and Chester S. Stafford and his wife, Shirley Hardeman Stafford.
Terry is survived by his two brothers: Mark Stafford (Jean) of Macon, Georgia and Connell C. Stafford, Jr. (Shay) of Ashville, North Carolina; nieces: Mary Connell Stafford, Alison Malone (Charles), and Jenna Brown (Austin); nephew, Adam L. Stafford (Sarah); great-niece, Maryn Stafford; and great-nephews: Stafford Brown and Lyles Brown.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to sign the online guest registry.
Hart's Mortuary on Cherry Street has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 10, 2019
