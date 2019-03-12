Robert Terry Stafford (1942 - 2019)
Obituary
Robert Terry Stafford
October 14, 1942 - March 6, 2019
Macon, GA- Robert Terry Stafford passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 3:00PM at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens with Reverend Joe McDaniel officiating.
Hart's Mortuary on Cherry Street has charge of arrangements.


Funeral Home
Hart's Mortuary and Crematory
765 Cherry Street
Macon, GA 31201
478-746-4321
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 12, 2019
