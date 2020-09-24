1/1
Robert Train Childs
1949 - 2020
Macon , GA- Graveside services will be Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 11:30 AM at Middle GA Memory Garden on Joycliff Rd, Macon GA.
Robert Train Childs, 71 was born in Macon GA on September 4, 1949 to the late Johnny and Eddie Mae Childs. Robert attended public school in Macon GA, where he graduated from Peter G. Appling High School.
Robert went on to receive his certification in Welding from Macon Tech before making the decision to serve his country in the United States Army. He joined the military in June 1969 and was assigned to the 586th Engineering Battalion during the Vietnam Era.
After serving his enlistment in the Army, Robert went on to work for American Office Supplies in Macon GA and soon thereafter continuing and completing his career at 13 WMAZ.
Left to cherish his memories is his wife; Diana Childs, Macon GA, 1 surviving brother; Edward Childs (Johnnie Mae) 1 son; Ryan Jackson (Kristie), 2 grandchildren; Quinton Jackson and Kendrick Jackson, 2 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Thank you for continuing to practice social distancing while families are grieving the transitioning of their loved ones.
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon.


Published in The Telegraph on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Middle GA Memory Garden
Funeral services provided by
BENTLEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
2714 MONTPELIER AVE
Macon, GA 31204
(478) 742-0952
Memories & Condolences
September 23, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Friend
September 17, 2020
Sincere condolences to the family of Robert Childs. May the God of comfort, give you strength and courage to cope with your grief. (Psalm 94:17-19)
N. Stewart
Neighbor
