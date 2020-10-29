Robert Vernon Glass, Sr.
June 24, 1942 - October 26, 2020
Macon, GA- Robert Vernon Glass, Sr., 78, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Mike Stokes officiating. The family will greet friends on Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. The family request that you dress casual for both the visitation and service and due to COVID, social distancing and masks are required. The family suggest that those who wish make donations be made to Porterfield Baptist Church, 2910 Allen Road, Macon GA 31216 or the Gideons International, Bibb South Camp, P.O. Box 20493, Macon GA 31205.
Robert graduated from Murphy High School in 1960. He married the love of his life, Dorothy Brake, and they were married on February 2, 1961. He worked as an installer for Western Electric, AT&T and Lucent until he retired. He was a member of Porterfield Baptist Church serving on several committees and as a deacon. Robert was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He was always a call away and would stop whatever he was doing to help somebody in need.
Robert is preceded in death by his mother (Catherine), stepfather (Clyde) and brother (Eugene). He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Dorothy (Dottie), sons, Robert Jr. and Ronald, daughter, Dana, brother, Samuel Lee (Donna), two grandsons and two great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
