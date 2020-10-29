1/1
Robert Vernon Glass Sr.
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Vernon Glass, Sr.
June 24, 1942 - October 26, 2020
Macon, GA- Robert Vernon Glass, Sr., 78, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Mike Stokes officiating. The family will greet friends on Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. The family request that you dress casual for both the visitation and service and due to COVID, social distancing and masks are required. The family suggest that those who wish make donations be made to Porterfield Baptist Church, 2910 Allen Road, Macon GA 31216 or the Gideons International, Bibb South Camp, P.O. Box 20493, Macon GA 31205.
Robert graduated from Murphy High School in 1960. He married the love of his life, Dorothy Brake, and they were married on February 2, 1961. He worked as an installer for Western Electric, AT&T and Lucent until he retired. He was a member of Porterfield Baptist Church serving on several committees and as a deacon. Robert was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He was always a call away and would stop whatever he was doing to help somebody in need.
Robert is preceded in death by his mother (Catherine), stepfather (Clyde) and brother (Eugene). He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Dorothy (Dottie), sons, Robert Jr. and Ronald, daughter, Dana, brother, Samuel Lee (Donna), two grandsons and two great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Visit www.maconmmp.com to express tributes.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.


View the online memorial for Robert Vernon Glass, Sr.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
30
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Glen Haven Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA 31204
4784775737
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved