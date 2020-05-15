Deacon Robert Vincent AllenSeptember 15, 1936 - May 11, 2020Macon, GA- "May the Work I've Done and the Legacy I Leave Speak for Me"Cherished Husband, Beloved Father and GrandfatherDeacon Robert Vincent Allen was born September 15, 1936 in Fort Valley, Georgia. He was the seventh of nine born to the late William and Willie Mae Allen.Deacon Allen was baptized at an early age and joined the Mount Olive C.M.E. Church in his hometown where he also attended Peach County Elementary School and was a graduate of H.A. Hunt High School where he excelled in basketball and football. He would later join Greater Zion Hill Baptist Church under the pastoral leadership of Rev. Dr. Walter L. Glover and ordained into the Deacon Ministry and eventually hold the office of President of the Senior Choir. Deacon Allen was a strong believer in tithing and was a dedicated servant leader in his church.After graduating high school Robert enlisted in the United States Air Force serving in locations including Lackland Air Force Base (Texas), Warren Air Force Base (Wyoming), Wheelus Air Base (Libya), and Fort Meade (Maryland). His military service culminated as a Communications Specialist for the National Security Agency after which, he received an honorable discharge.On December 30, 1967, Deacon Allen married his childhood friend since 4th grade in Fort Valley, GA at his parents' home. This union was blessed with two children, Glyniss Victoria and Kerry Lamar.An active member with the Masonic Lodge since 1968, namely J.H. Walker, Lodge #55, Robert was elected to serve as Worshipful Master, was appointed to serve as district Deputy Grand Master. He would go on to serve in this capacity for twenty-eight years. In 1980 he joined J.H. Walker Consistory #14 and Masab Temple #11, where he served as Illustrious Potentate and Deputy of the Oasis of Macon, GA. In 1982, Brother Allen attained the 33rd Degree of Masonry, the highest degree obtainable in Washington, D.C. He would serve his community in through these organizations the remainder of his life.Brother Allen attended Bowie State College, Georgia Institute of Technology's College of Electrical Engineering, and was a graduate of Macon Area Technical School. His extensive education and experience would lead him to a fruitful career as an Electrical Technician for Bibb Manufacturing Company in Juliette, GA for thirty years.Early Monday morning, on May 11, 2020 Robert transitioned from Earth to his heavenly home. He was preceded in death by his children, Kerry and Glyniss; brothers, William, Jr, Dave, David and Benny Paul; and sisters, Maurice, May Ruby and Willie Elma.Robert's legacy of love and servanthood will forever be cherished by the love of his life and wife of 52 years, Florence; his grandson, Dr. Vernon V. (Adria) Logan of Washington, DC; great grandson, Devin A. Logan; brother, Terry Allen of Atlanta, Georgia; sister-in-law, Helen Allen of Dayton, Ohio; aunt, Vannie Jackson of Cincinnati, Ohio; a devoted niece, Sandra (Leon) Smith of Warner Robins, Georgia; devoted nephew Alonzo Allen of Fort Valley, Georgia; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other family and friends around the world."For we know that if the earthly tent we live in is destroyed, we have a building from God, an eternal house in heaven, not built by human hands." 2 Corinthians 5:1 (NIV)