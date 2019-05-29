Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hart's Mortuary and Crematory 765 Cherry Street Macon , GA 31201 (478)-746-4321 Visitation 3:00 PM New Heights Macon Funeral service 3:30 PM New Heights Macon Send Flowers Obituary

Robert "Bobby" Wilmer

October 13, 1945 - May 27, 2019

Macon, GA- Robert "Bobby" Wilmer Smith Jr., born on October 13, 1945, passed away in his home on Monday, May 27.



Bobby was born in Griffin, Ga. and moved to Macon in 1950. Since the age of 5, Bobby was an active member of Cherokee Heights Baptist Church, now New Heights Macon. Bobby also lived in his same home on Radio Drive since the age of five. Bobby cherished both his church and his family home where he prayed to live out his final days. Bobby's devotion to living the gospel along with his steadfast faith in God has been an inspiration to all who knew him. His sense of humor, including remarkably quick wit and wisdom, endeared Bobby to his family and friends.

Bobby was an automobile history and mechanics buff. He graduated from Macon's Pearl Stephens Elementary School where his beloved Aunt Kathleen Lewis taught him in fifth grade. After graduating from Dudley Hughes Vocational School in 1966, where he concentrated in auto mechanics, Bobby benefited from therapy at Warm Springs Rehabilitation Center. He learned automobile sanding and body work at Bibb Tech and loved working part time at Scheib Paint and Body Shop, Paint and Bake, and Fact O Bake.

Bobby was an only child, born with special needs and dearly loved by his predeceased parents, Robert Wilmer Smith, Sr. and Eloise F. Smith. He learned to walk at age four, after which he quickly learned to run and talk faster than many of his friends. Bobby had an extraordinary memory of details and an immense capacity to love. Bobby cherished life as he also looked forward to being united in heaven with his parents, aunts, and cousins whom he treasured.

Bobby is survived by four first cousins: William (Jean) Lewis, Emily (Ron) Higginbotham, Phin (Jan) Hitchcock, and Donald (Suzanne) Coe.

Church family, relatives, and friends appreciate the extraordinary care rendered to Bobby by his health care guardian Cathy Smith and Hayward "Dap" Bryant.



There will be a visitation at New Heights Macon at 3:00 pm on Friday with funeral service to follow at 3:30 pm. Interment will be at Macon Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to New Heights Baptist Church, Macon.

Hart's at the Cupola has charge of arrangements.





