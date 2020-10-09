1/1
Robert Wood
1922 - 2020
Robert Wood
March 24, 1922 - September 29, 2020
Macon, GA- Robert Eugene (Gene) Wood, 98, passed away September 29, 2020.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00pm on Friday October 9, 2020 at Macon Memorial Park, 3969 Mercer University Drive, Macon, GA, with viewing from 12:15-12:45pm.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences and view full obituary.
Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 765 Cherry Street, Macon GA. Has charge of arrangements.



View the online memorial for Robert Wood



Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Viewing
12:15 - 12:45 PM
Macon Memorial Park
OCT
9
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Macon Memorial Park,
Funeral services provided by
Hart's Mortuary and Crematory
765 Cherry Street
Macon, GA 31201
478-746-4321
