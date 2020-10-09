Robert Wood
March 24, 1922 - September 29, 2020
Macon, GA- Robert Eugene (Gene) Wood, 98, passed away September 29, 2020.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00pm on Friday October 9, 2020 at Macon Memorial Park, 3969 Mercer University Drive, Macon, GA, with viewing from 12:15-12:45pm.
