Mrs. Roberta Gail Thrasher Gresham
04/18/1942 - 7/04/2019
Macon, Georgia- Mrs. Roberta Gail Thrasher Gresham, 77, of Macon, Georgia went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, July 4, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Montezuma, Georgia and Bro. Johnny Brooks will officiate. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Bertha Dozier Memorial Park.
Roberta was born on April 18, 1942 in Oconee County, Georgia to the late Samuel Harris Thrasher and Macie Sims Thrasher. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Montezuma, Georgia. Roberta received her Bachelor's degree from Berry College in Rome, Georgia and retired from Southland Academy in Montezuma, Georgia where she taught school for many years.
Her memory will forever be treasured by her two children: Andrea Gresham Hickman (Anthony) of Macon, Georgia and April Gresham Buckley of Colorado Springs, Colorado; son-in-law Allan Thompson of Lebanon, Tennessee; a brother, Danny Terrell Thrasher of Milledgeville, Georgia; three sisters-in-law: Shirley Thrasher of San Antonio, Texas, Lillian Gresham of Byromville, Georgia and June G. Smith of Unadilla, Georgia. Also surviving are four grandchildren: Maggie Lynn Buckley, Daniel Ryan Hickman, Ivy Gail Buckley, Katie Grace Hickman and her very best friend and college roommate, Rosa Nutt Fite of Cumming, Georgia. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Ray Lynward Gresham and a daughter, Allison Claire Gresham Thompson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Berry College, Lyn Gresham Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 490069, Mt. Berry, Georgia 30149. Friends may express condolences to the family and sign the online guestbook at www.watsonmathewsfuneralhome.com .
Watson-Mathews Funeral Home in Montezuma, GA has been entrusted with arrangements for Mrs. Roberta Gail Thrasher Gresham.
Published in The Telegraph on July 6, 2019