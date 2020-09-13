1/
Roberta J. Howard
1940 - 2020
Roberta J. Howard
October 25, 1940 - September 8, 2020
Macon, GA- Graveside services for Mrs. Roberta J. Howard were held on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church.
Mrs. Howard was preceded in death by her husband, Mr. Angus C. Howard, Sr. She was a long-time member of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church and retired from Robins Air Force Base.
Survivors: children, Angus C. (Mary J.) Howard, Jr. and Monica (Malachi) Howard; brothers, Cornelius (Juanita) Jackson and Quinton Jackson; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Hutchings Service.


View the online memorial for Roberta J. Howard


Published in The Telegraph on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
September 12, 2020
Sending my condolences to the family and prayers for peace and comfort during this time.
Barbara Tolliver Rodgers
Friend
September 11, 2020
My condolences to my extended family. May God give you strength and peace.
Rev. Ella Chambliss
Family
