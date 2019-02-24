Roberta Mickens
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roberta Mickens.
February 1, 1939 - February 19, 2019
Macon , GA- Funeral services will be on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 11:00 AM at All Things Rae Possible Ministries in Ft. Valley GA with burial in Kings Chapel Cemetery in Perry GA.
Family contact: 1502 Lucille Ave Perry GA 31069
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon
View the online memorial for Roberta Mickens
BENTLEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
2714 MONTPELIER AVE
Macon, GA 31204
(478) 742-0952
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 24, 2019