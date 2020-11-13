1/
Roberta O. Jacklin
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roberta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
March 11, 1931 - November 9, 2020
Fort Valley, Georgia - Roberta O. Jacklin, 89, died unexpectedly at her home on Monday, November 9, 2020. Services will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Chamlee Memorial Baptist Church, 1502 Knoxville Street in Fort Valley, with visitation beginning at 10:00 AM followed by funeral service at 11:00 AM. Mrs. Jacklin will be laid to rest in Oaklawn Cemetery. Rev. Bryan McPherson will officiate.
Born in Greenville, Missouri, to the late Robert and Eula Sheets Osborn, Mrs. Jacklin received her PHD from Cornell University and there met her beloved husband of 58 years, the late Dr. Stanley William Jacklin. They settled in Fort Valley where she taught at Peach County High School for many years. Many of her former students have expressed their gratitude for her guidance and positive impact she had on so many lives. She walked daily with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, as was evidenced by her loving and caring spirit. It was important for her to help others and she donated to various charities. She was an active member of Fort Valley United Methodist Church for many years before attending Chamlee Memorial Baptist Church.
Mrs. Jacklin will be greatly missed by her family including her sons, Charles Jacklin (Angie), Victor Jacklin (Kim), and Clinton Jacklin (Seongrye Park); grandchildren, Jonathan, William, Deborah and Sophia; sisters, Jane Becker and Leona Engle; and a brother, John Osborn.
In lieu of flowers, family requests donations to Samaritan's Purse designated to help veterans. Rooks Funeral Home in Fort Valley is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Chamlee Memorial Baptist Church
Send Flowers
NOV
14
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Chamlee Memorial Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rooks Funeral Home - Fort Valley
213 West Church St.
Fort Valley, GA 31030
(478) 825-2424
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved