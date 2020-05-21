Robin Ann Mathis Feagin
1948 - 2020
Robin Ann Mathis Feagin
November 4, 1948 - May 17, 2020
Macon, GA- Graveside services for Mrs. Robin Feagin will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, May 25, 2020 at Woodlawn Memorial Park.
Mrs. Mathis was a long-time member of Greater Vineville Baptist Church and retired from Kroger.
Survivors: sons, Andrew (Jurusha) Moss, Jr. and Eric D. Feagin; 5 grandchildren.
Hutchings Service.


Published in The Telegraph on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
25
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Hutchings Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Hutchings Funeral Home, Inc.
536 New Street
Macon, GA 31201
(478) 743-1212
