Robin Ann Mathis Feagin
November 4, 1948 - May 17, 2020
Macon, GA- Graveside services for Mrs. Robin Feagin will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, May 25, 2020 at Woodlawn Memorial Park.
Mrs. Mathis was a long-time member of Greater Vineville Baptist Church and retired from Kroger.
Survivors: sons, Andrew (Jurusha) Moss, Jr. and Eric D. Feagin; 5 grandchildren.
Hutchings Service.
View the online memorial for Robin Ann Mathis Feagin
November 4, 1948 - May 17, 2020
Macon, GA- Graveside services for Mrs. Robin Feagin will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, May 25, 2020 at Woodlawn Memorial Park.
Mrs. Mathis was a long-time member of Greater Vineville Baptist Church and retired from Kroger.
Survivors: sons, Andrew (Jurusha) Moss, Jr. and Eric D. Feagin; 5 grandchildren.
Hutchings Service.
View the online memorial for Robin Ann Mathis Feagin
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on May 21, 2020.