Robin J. Shierling
August 3, 1963 - May 15, 2019
Bonaire, GA- Robin J. Shierling, 55, passed away suddenly on May 15, 2019. A Funeral Service will be Saturday May 18. 2019, 11:00AM in the Chapel of Heritage Memorial Funeral Home. A Visitation will be Saturday 10:00AM, one hour prior to the service. Rev. Stephen Grantham will officiate.
Mr. Shierling was born August 3, 1963 in Chamblee, France to Billy and Janice Shierling. He served his country proudly in the United States Army for three years and retired from AT&T as a technician. Robin's father precedes him in death.
Robin is survived by his wife, Elaine & son, Chase Shierling of Bonaire; daughter, Tiffany Shierling of Centerville; step-son, Nicholas Knipp of Warner Robins; mother, Janice Shierling of Centerville, brother, Steve Shierling of Centerville; Aunt, Vicky Moore (LaDon) of Byron; four grandchildren; one great grandchild; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Published in The Telegraph on May 17, 2019