MONTEZUMA, GA- Robin Jones Smith, 50, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, after a brief but strong battle with cancer. Because our state and nation currently have strict guidelines on the number of people at public gatherings, the family has decided to wait and have a Celebration of Life Service in a few weeks when it is safe for all of Robin's family and friends to be together. Details of the celebration will be announced with ample time for everyone to make plans to be there. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions to M D Anderson Cancer Center, or Johns Hopkin's Brain Science Institute.
A lifelong resident of Middle Georgia, Robin went to Northside High School in Warner Robins. She began her career in Advertising and Marketing soon after high school, developing her skills and expertise through the years at various agencies, and leading various teams to success, her last one as Military Media Regional Director at Jump Crew. Robin always enjoyed visiting with and often befriending the people to whom she was selling ads, and her friendly personality and bright-eyed-smile made everyone want to buy something from her. She was a strong person, and when challenged to improve, she did just that. Robin recently spent a great deal of time searching for the perfect home to move from Perry to the country and spend her later life enjoying God's creations. She and her family moved there just weeks before being diagnosed with cancer in December 2019. She loved God, was passionate about her family, truly enjoyed working, and loved her Georgia football. Robin was preceded in death by her mom, Faye Brannen Arnold.
Left to cherish the memories of Robin are her loving and devoted husband of 29 years, Scott Smith of Perry; her children, Jessica Smith and Bailey Smith, both of Perry; her father, Ron Jones, and her brother, Rodney Jones, both of Cochran; her step-dad, Larry Arnold, and her step-brother, Jason Arnold, both of Kathleen; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Published in The Telegraph on May 8, 2020.