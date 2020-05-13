Robin Regina Melvin Jiles
May 7, 1962 - May 10, 2020
Byron, GA- Robin Regina Melvin Jiles, of Byron went home to Jesus Sunday, May 10, 2020 at the age of 58 after a long hard battle with cancer.
A memorial service will be held at Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home, Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 2:00 PM. The service will be live streamed on Macon Memorial Park's Facebook page.
Robin was the daughter of Clarence and Willie Mae Melvin.
Robin's family and friends were her world. She loved life, making people happy and was a christian. Robin loved to ride motorcycles. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Danny Melvin.
Robin is survived by her adoring husband, Ronald A. Jiles; daughter, Jessica L. Vann (Tony); son, James E. Jiles (Amber). Robin was the proud grandmother of: Ethan G. Vann, Hunter S. Vann and Chase A. Vann. She is also survived by her sister, Linda McClendon; brother, Garry Melvin; and a cherished friend, Sabrina Holcomb.
Published in The Telegraph on May 13, 2020.