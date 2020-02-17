Rockey Earl Sullivan
October 26, 1962 - February 15, 2020
Lizella, Georgia- Rockey Earl Sullivan, 57, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020. A celebration of Rockey's life will be held on Tuesday, February 18, at 12:00 PM at Lizella Baptist Church with Reverend Darron Moncus and Reverend Chris Minton officiating. The family will greet friends one hour prior to service time.
Rockey was born on October 26, 1962, in Warner Robins, Georgia. He was a former member of Grace Baptist Church in Fort Valley and a current member of Lizella Baptist Church. Rockey was in the tree surgeon business for 35 years. He spent his free time fishing and working on his boat. Rockey loved the rodeo, spending many years riding bulls. For 10 years, he and Teresa were the owners of Rock-N-T Buckin Bulls, where they taught children how to ride.
Rockey was preceded in death by his father, Earl Eugene Sullivan and mother, Alice Helen Wade.
Rockey is survived by his wife of 17 years, Teresa Sullivan; sons, John "Sullivan" Butler (Ashlie), Josh Cook, and Tyler Cook (Ashley); daughters, Brandy Cook, Mandy Goble (Chris), and Sandy Alcorn (Robbie); grandchildren, Juno, Aubrey, Landon, Henry, Atley, Memphis, Heidi, and baby Cook on the way; step-mother, Sharon Sullivan; brother, Kenneth Sullivan; sister, Brandy Ogle (Matt); nephew, Gabriel Ogle; niece, Brittany Ogle; and many friends.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 17, 2020