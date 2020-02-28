Roderick Collins
March 6, 1979 - Feb. 20, 2020
Gray, GA- Roderick Collins, 40, passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Greater St. James A.M.E. Church (Bradley) with burial at Cedar Ridge Cemetery (Gray). Survived by his parents,, Robert Larry and Virginia Collins: Two sisters and one brother.
Collins Funeral Home, Gray, GA is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 28, 2020