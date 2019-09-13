Rodney Anderson
May 25, 1966 - September 6, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Rodney D. Anderson, 53, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 6, 2019. Funeral services celebrating his life will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11:00 am at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory. The visitation for family and friends will be held one hour prior and immediately following the services. The interment will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Mount Hope Cemetery in Yonkers, NY. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Food For The Poor, Inc., P.O. Box 979004, Coconut Creek, FL 33097-9004.
Rodney was born on May 25, 1966 in Manhattan, NY to the late Boisey Ramsey and Sarah Anderson. He worked as a contractor for many years, but most recently was employed with Vantage Management. Rodney was a member of the End Times Harvest Church. He truly had a servant's heart and he often volunteered at local food pantries to feed the hungry. Rodney lived an unselfish life, always putting others before himself. He had a positive impact in this community and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. In addition to his parents, Rodney was preceded in death by his brothers, Gregory Anderson and Allon Mathis.
Left to cherish his memory are his children: Rayshawn Bell and Nicole Bell of Bronx, NY; 2 grandchildren: Zariyah Bell and Madison Hicks; sisters: Cindy Gail Lowe (Ronald) of San Antonio, TX, Jackie Hutcheson (Leroy) of New York, Sabrina Mehmet (Redjeb) of San Antonio, TX and Gwendolyn Anderson (Raymond) of Yonkers, NY; brothers: Cleveland Anderson of Sylvester, GA, Frederick Anderson of New York and Douglas Anderson of Atlanta, GA and his special aunt and uncle, Pearl Charles and Lewis Ramsey.
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 13, 2019