Rodney Cleveland
December 30, 1956 - April 29, 2019
Perry, Georgia- Rodney Dean Cleveland, 62, passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019 at the Perry Hospital. Funeral services celebrating his life will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11:00 am at Christ Lutheran Church, 208 Langston Rd, Perry, GA 31069. The visitation and viewing will be one hour prior to the services in the church sanctuary. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Christ Lutheran Church, 208 Langston Rd., Perry, GA 31069.
Rodney was born on December 30, 1956 in Knox, IN to Robert and Eunice (Skiff) Cleveland. He was a truck driver with Mobile Space until his health forced him to retire. Rodney was an avid Nascar Fan, especially Tony Stewart and loved his Chicago Cubs. He loved all his family, but his greatest joy came from his grandkids.
In addition to his parents, Rodney leaves behind his beloved wife, Katherine Lynne (Poss) Cleveland of Perry, GA; daughter: Amber McCarty (Andrew) of Knox, IN; son: Ryan Cleveland of Perry, GA; 3 grandchildren: McKenna Everage, Colton Everage and Keagen Everage; brother: Kenneth Cleveland (Patricia); sisters: Tammy Vanvolkenburg (David) and Penny Kissinger (Randy).
Published in The Telegraph on May 3, 2019