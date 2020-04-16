Rodney Henry
December 26, 1955 - April 03, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. Rodney Henry. A private (Family Only) Graveside Service will be held Saturday, April 18, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Parkway Memorial Gardens located at 720 Carl Vinson Parkway, Warner Robins, GA. 31093. Pastor Josh B. Kirvin will officiate. He leaves to cherish his memories a devoted wife, Elizabeth Henry; two loving children, Shelby Davis and Cicely Harvey as well as a host of other relatives and friends. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home & Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 16, 2020