Gray, Georgia- Rodney Heartsell Roberts, 63, of Thurman Drive, died Thursday, February 21, 2019, at his residence. The family will greet friends from 9:00am-10:00am, Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Gray Memorial Chapel and Crematory. Funeral services will follow with Mr. John Childs officiating.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 22, 2019