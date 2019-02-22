Rodney Roberts

Rodney Roberts
Gray, Georgia- Rodney Heartsell Roberts, 63, of Thurman Drive, died Thursday, February 21, 2019, at his residence. The family will greet friends from 9:00am-10:00am, Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Gray Memorial Chapel and Crematory. Funeral services will follow with Mr. John Childs officiating.
Gray Memorial Chapel and Crematory is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements for Rodney Roberts. Please visit our online memorial at www.graymemorialchapel.com for the full obituary.


Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 22, 2019
