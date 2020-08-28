1/1
Rodney Ross Sr.
1965 - 2020
Rodney Ross Sr.
May 21, 1965 - August 23, 2020
Marshallville, GA- Rodney Ross Sr., 55, husband of Denise Ross of Phenix City Alabama, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020.
Born May 21, 1965, in Marshallville, Georgia he was the son of the late Edward Ross Sr. and Willie M. Ross.
Friends and family may visit Edward Small Mortuary at 1011 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., Fort Valley, GA 31030, from 1:00 to 6:00 PM on Friday 08-28-2020.
A graveside funeral will be held on Saturday 08-29-2020 at Willow Lake Cemetery, 1578 Willow Lake Road, Fort Valley, Georgia 31030.
The repast will be immediately after funeral services at 40 Tahlula Lane, Fort Valley, Ga 31030.
*Due to COVID-19 we will practice all social distance regulations. We encourage you to wear your mask.

Sincerely, The Ross Family


Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
01:00 - 06:00 PM
Edwards Small Mortuary
AUG
29
Graveside service
Willow Lake Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Small Mortuary
1011 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive
Fort Valley, GA 31030
(478) 825-8700
