Rodney Tyrone Kesler

February 3, 1963 - November 9, 2020

Macon, Georgia - Mr. Kesler was a graduate of Florida A&M University. His passion in life was coaching youths in the sports of football and basketball.

Visitation will be held from 4 pm until 6 pm Friday, November 13 at the Richardson and Son Funeral Home Chapel.

Professional service provided by Richardson and Son Funeral Home- Warner Robins





