|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roger Dean Stanton.
|
|
|
|
417 South Houston Lake Road
|
|
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
View Map
McCullough Funeral Home
|
417 South Houston Lake Road
|
Memorial service
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
View Map
McCullough Funeral Home
|
417 South Houston Lake Road
Roger Dean Stanton, Sr., MSgt. USAF (Ret.)
April 21, 1934 - June 5, 2019
Warner Robins, Georgia- Devoted husband, father, papa, grandpapa, and best friend, Roger Stanton, 85, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Born in Pinckneyville, Illinois, Roger was the son of the late Mark Ray Stanton and Mable Ballheimer Stanton. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam and Korean Wars. Always athletic, Roger pitched on an all-star military fast-pitch softball team that competed with other military teams worldwide. During this time, he was twice named the National Most Valuable Player. After 23 years of service, Roger retired from the military and then worked another 23 years as an Avionics Technician in civil service before his second and final retirement.
Generous with his time, he was a little league coach for baseball, football, and basketball. Roger loved all things sports and he could throw an underhand fast pitch softball at 100 mph. He was also a lover of baseball and a diehard Atlanta Brave's fan, something that he passed down to his boys and grandkids. Roger was also a talented guitar player who once sat in with the Minnie Pearl Band, and he enjoyed teaching his sons to play, as well. More than anything, he cherished spending time with the love of his life, Kathy, and his family, all of whom Roger adored. He will be remembered by his family for his never ending love, big smile, big heart, and an honorable man who was a source of wisdom and a hero.
In addition to his parents, Roger was preceded in death by his son, Steven Craig Stanton; grandson, Ryan Timothy Stanton; siblings, Mable Stanton, Mark Stanton, John Stanton, and Dick Stanton.
His memory will forever be treasured by his loving wife of 65 years, Dorcas Kathetta "Kathy" Stanton; sons, Roger Dean Stanton, Jr. of Suwanee and Timothy W. Stanton (Louise) of Kennesaw; daughter-in-law, Michelle Stanton of Warner Robins; grandchildren, Guinevere Stanton Brown (Ryan), Deanna Stanton, Elise Stanton, Crystal Ferguson (Adam), Brandy Baugham (Clint), Amber Scalf (David), Angel Tharp (Jason); great-grandchildren, Alexis Ferguson, Bailey Baugham, Harper Baugham, Emma Rose Baugham, Justin Tharp, Noah Tharp, Christian Tharp; and brother, Robert Stanton (Janice) of Granite City, Illinois.
Visitation will be Sunday, June 9, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A memorial service celebrating Roger's life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 9, 2019 in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home with Reverend Dr. Scott Hagan officiating.
Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
View the online memorial for Roger Dean Stanton, Sr., MSgt. USAF (Ret.)
Published in The Telegraph on June 7, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|