Roger F. Bernard
Delaware, OH- Roger F. Bernard, 87, of Delaware, Ohio, died Wednesday, July 22nd, of natural causes. He was born in Clinton County, November 22nd, 1932 to Russell Henry and Hazel Sarver Bernard. He graduated from Wayne High School in Leescreek, Ohio. Then he received a degree in Agriculture from the Ohio State University and later got an additional degree in Vocational Agriculture.
In 1955 he married Charlene Corder Bernard and they had four children; Stephanie Lev (Ray), Stacie Shively (Randy), Russell E. Bernard (Linda), and Charles M. Bernard (Tracey). Roger taught Vocational Agriculture in Blanchester and Wilmington High Schools, was on the East Clinton Board of Education, was an FFA advisor and taught adult evening classes on agricultural education. In 1977 he took a job with the Georgia Pork Producers Association as Executive Vice President where he was editor of their bi-monthly newsletter. While at the Georgia Pork Producers Association, Roger was a consultant to the Veterinary Advisory Board, participated in the 2020 Visioning Conference helping to shape the future for agricultural education, and testified before the U.S. House and Senate on the reorganization of the Department of Agriculture.
In 1978 Roger and Charlene divorced and he married Melanie Freeman Bernard (who preceded him in death). Together they traveled all over the world. Roger also enjoyed skeet shooting, golfing, sailing and snowmobiling. He will be greatly missed by his 4 children and their spouses, 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
A private funeral service will be held at Snyder-Rodman funeral Home in Delaware, Ohio.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Delaware Humane Society, 4920 SR 37-E., Delaware, Ohio 43015 or Ohio Health Hospice, 800 McConnell Drive, Columbus, Ohio 43214
