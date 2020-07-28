1/1
Roger F. Bernard
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roger F. Bernard
Delaware, OH- Roger F. Bernard, 87, of Delaware, Ohio, died Wednesday, July 22nd, of natural causes. He was born in Clinton County, November 22nd, 1932 to Russell Henry and Hazel Sarver Bernard. He graduated from Wayne High School in Leescreek, Ohio. Then he received a degree in Agriculture from the Ohio State University and later got an additional degree in Vocational Agriculture.
In 1955 he married Charlene Corder Bernard and they had four children; Stephanie Lev (Ray), Stacie Shively (Randy), Russell E. Bernard (Linda), and Charles M. Bernard (Tracey). Roger taught Vocational Agriculture in Blanchester and Wilmington High Schools, was on the East Clinton Board of Education, was an FFA advisor and taught adult evening classes on agricultural education. In 1977 he took a job with the Georgia Pork Producers Association as Executive Vice President where he was editor of their bi-monthly newsletter. While at the Georgia Pork Producers Association, Roger was a consultant to the Veterinary Advisory Board, participated in the 2020 Visioning Conference helping to shape the future for agricultural education, and testified before the U.S. House and Senate on the reorganization of the Department of Agriculture.
In 1978 Roger and Charlene divorced and he married Melanie Freeman Bernard (who preceded him in death). Together they traveled all over the world. Roger also enjoyed skeet shooting, golfing, sailing and snowmobiling. He will be greatly missed by his 4 children and their spouses, 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
A private funeral service will be held at Snyder-Rodman funeral Home in Delaware, Ohio.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Delaware Humane Society, 4920 SR 37-E., Delaware, Ohio 43015 or Ohio Health Hospice, 800 McConnell Drive, Columbus, Ohio 43214
To share a fond memory or to leave a message of condolence please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com
The Snyder-Rodman Funeral center is assisting the family with arrangements


View the online memorial for Roger F. Bernard


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center & Crematory
101 Valleyside Dr
Delaware, OH 43015
740-362-1611
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved