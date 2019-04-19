Roger Hill
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Roger Hill will be held 2 PM Saturday, April 20, 2019 in the Chapel of Jones Brothers Mortuary. Rev. Michael Johnson will officiate. Interment services will follow at Swift Creek Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Mr. Hill, 73, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019.
Survivors includes his children, Lakeisha Johnson, Tremaine Johnson, Belinda Lamb, Shelia Lamb and Eunice Lamb-Gainey (Donald); five sisters; three brothers; twelve grandchildren; four great grand children and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family may be contacted at 1915 Mallory Dr., Macon.
Jones Brothers Mortuary, 3035 Millerfield Rd., Macon.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 19, 2019