Roger Lee Smith (1946 - 2019)
Roger Lee Smith
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Roger Lee Smith was held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 in Eastpointe, Michigan. Mr. Smith, 73, passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019.
He was formally a resident of Macon, GA. and attended Peter G. Appling High School. Mr. Smith retired from Chrysler Corporation with 41 years of dedicated service. He was also a US Marine Corps Veteran and was Honorably Discharge.
Survivors includes a devoted sister, Ethel (Napoleon) Glover; nephew, Roger A. Glover; niece, Ariel R. Glover; great-nephew, Evan J. Glover and several cousins, friends and former co-workers.
Jones Brothers Mortuary.


Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 22, 2019
