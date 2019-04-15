Roger R. Browher, Sr.
|
5/8/1926 - 4/12/2019
McIntyre, GA- Roger R. Browher, Sr.
McIntyre, GA- Roger R. Browher, Sr., 92, died Friday, April 12, 2019 at Navicent Health in Macon.
The Brunswick native was a US Navy WW II veteran and was a retired shift supervisor from Hercules, Inc. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, an accomplished professional trumpet player and loved fishing and baseball, especially the Atlanta Braves. He was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Doris Garner Browher and his brother, W.T. Browher, Jr.
Survivors include his son, Rev. Roger R. Browher, Jr. (Betty); grandsons, Matthew Browher (Melissa), Reese Browher (Aleece), and Joshua Browher (Mandy); great-grandchildren, Lily, Ella, Tripp, Ava, Nate, Will, and Bristol; sisters, Virginia Lipthratt and Eleanor Miller (Will); and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation: 3-4:15 pm Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Rincon Baptist Temple.
Funeral: 4:30 pm Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Rincon Baptist Temple.
Interment: Effingham Memorial Gardens.
Remembrances: Calvary Baptist Church, PO Box 66, McIntyre, GA 31054.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel. 754-6421
