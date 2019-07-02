MCPO Roger Roy Christensen, USN (Ret.)
November 3, 1939 - June 25, 2019
Kathleen, GA- Roger Christensen passed away peacefully at the Hazel Colson Hospice House on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. He was 79 years old.
Roger was born in Gettysburg, South Dakota on November 3, 1939 to the late Henry Louis Christensen and Anna Louise McLean. He was a 23-year United States Navy Veteran who proudly served his country in the Vietnam War. Roger attained the rank of Master Chief Petty Officer before retiring. In his leisure time, he enjoyed gunsmithing, farming, gardening, and was a member of the Master Gardeners' Club and Fleet Reserve.
In addition to his parents, Roger was also preceded in death by his granddaughter, Victoria Potter; brother, Donald Christensen; and sister, Marjorie Louise Christensen.
He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Linda Christensen of Kathleen; daughters, Kristina Potter of Kathleen and Lisa James of Bonaire; grandchildren, Jessica Keister, J. Michael Potter, and J. Nickolaus James; great-grandsons, Aidan Phillips, Alexander Keister, and Liam M. Potter; and brother, Gerald Christensen of Omaha, Nebraska.
A memorial gathering will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A memorial service celebrating Roger's life will immediately follow at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home with Dr. Paul Cowles officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Roger Christensen to Heart of Georgia Hospice, 103 Westridge Dr., Warner Robins, GA 31088.
Published in The Telegraph on July 2, 2019