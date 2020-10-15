Roger Walton Stembridge, Jr.
May 11, 1947 - October 13, 2020
Juliette, GA- Roger Walton Stembridge, Jr., 73, passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Private services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Macon-Bibb Law Enforcement Foundation, Attn: Patrick Goff, PO Box 6437, Macon, GA 31208-6437.
Roger was born in Milledgeville, Georgia the son of Mildred Cox Stembridge and Roger W. Stembridge, Sr. and was preceded in death by his first wife, Virginia Stembridge. He was retired from the Macon Bibb County Police Department as a former policeman and bailiff. Roger loved the police department and at one time trained blood hounds for the Macon Police Department for tracking purposes. He was also employed by Snow's Memorial Chapel as a licensed funeral director and embalmer where he worked for over 38 years. Roger was a United States Vietnam Marine veteran having served from 1968-1969 and a Drill Instructor from 1969-1970 at Parris Island.
Today it is my sad duty to convey to you
The passing of an Marine veteran.
Some of you may have met my brother-in-law, Roger Stembridge.
Those of you that didn't have that privilege will never know
What a kind and generous gentleman he was.
I know not the appropriate words
To tell you of his good and great qualities.
Born and bred in the State of Georgia,
He personified the "good ol' southern boy".
He praised when praise was due
And chastised with fairness.
He succumbed to whatever it was that killed him;
But he did not die alone.
Veterans that did not know him personally
Grieve at his passing.
Having known him, as my brother-in-law,
As a veteran and a Marine that liked to tease this "doggie"
I will miss him most.
My heart goes out to my younger sister,
Praying that she shall peace in knowing he is at rest.
My Brother has gone on point . . . . .
Long live my brother!!!!
Ramon Gonzales
13 October 2020
Roger is survived by his wife, Emma Gonzales Stembridge; daughter, Andrea Murray (Erik); granddaughter, Autumn Murray; sister, Katherine Norris; nephews, Benjamin and Jeffrey Norris.
Visit www.snowsmacon.com
to express tributes.
Snow's Memorial Chapel, Bass Road, has charge of arrangements. View the online memorial for Roger Walton Stembridge, Jr.