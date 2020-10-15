i met roger in a biology class at then macon jr college back in the middle 70's . he sat next to me. the class was wonderful - he made me laugh. then later when we both met again later in the 80's as officers. he wanted to always do the right thing and be helpful ........... he was always respectable.... he was a very good man. he cared about others. he will be missed...this is sad news... much appreciation for his family. . know that many will smile when they hear his name. he touched so many people..

nan cleveland

Friend