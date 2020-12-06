ROGER "RED" WESLEY WILSON
March 8, 1928 - December 3, 2020
Macon, Georgia - ROGER "RED" WESLEY WILSON was born March 8, 1928 at Macon Hospital, son of Hattie Lou Griffith Wilson and John Wesley Wilson. A graveside service will be held Monday, December 7, 2020 at 11:00 am at Riverside Cemetery with Father Bryan Hinson officiating. The family will receive friends following the graveside service.
Education in Macon Schools: Alexander I, John W. Burke, Winship Grammar Schools, and Lanier High School. He graduated from the University of South Carolina with a degree in Business Administration.
At Lanier, Wilson was a trade shop student and participated in football, baseball, and track. He was All State twice in football, twice in baseball, first in javelin, second in shot put in the State track meet his senior year.
Wilson attended college at the University of South Carolina. He graduated in four years with a degree in Business Administration. While there, he lettered in football, baseball, and track, was Honorable Mention All American twice in football. He was one of only two people to ever make the South Carolina College All State team four times. He was All Conference in baseball and lettered in track with the shot and javelin. Wilson was elected to the University of South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame.
Wilson was selected and played in the North-South football game in Miami, Florida Christmas night of 1949. He also played with the Southern Conference All Star Team against the Charlotte Clipper Professional team.
While attending South Carolina, Wilson was a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity, Blue Key, Block C Club, and Cotillion Club.
While in school, Wilson was a sergeant in the South Carolina National Guard, 118th Infantry 51st Division. On returning to Macon, he transferred to the Georgia Air National Guard and obtained the rank of 1st Lieutenant in the 202nd Maintenance Squadron of the Georgia Air National Guard.
Wilson was drafted by the Green Bay Packers but he made the decision to forgo athletics and started working full time at Wilson Electric Company. This was a decision he never regretted.
His first four years back home were spent as a construction electrician. He studied and earned his master electrician license.
He became an active member in the Electrical Apparatus Service Association, a national organization of electric motor repair shops. He was elected President of the Southeastern Chapter, and appointed to the national engineering committee where he worked on testing and evaluating insulation systems used in the rewinding and repair of electric motors.
During this time, he started Wilson Electric Supply Company and Quality Bearings Company.
When his boys began playing little league and teenage baseball, he became active as a coach in these programs. He later became President of Vine Ingle Little League.
Red was active in politics and was twice elected to the Georgia General Assembly where he served in these committees: reapportionment, industry, education, and temperance.
He was elected Chairman of the Sixth Congressional District, worked to build the republican district, and recruited candidates for public office. He organized and conducted candidate training schools.
Wilson was a member of the Eagles, Elks, Masons, Macon Athletic Hall of Fame, University of South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame, Life Loyal Sigma Chi, and St. Paul's Episcopal Church. He served on the Board of Directors of the Satilla River Club. While in the legislature, he was elected Secretary of the Republican Delegation in the House of Representatives.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Ruth Dunwody Wilson and his brother Ray Wilson. Roger is survived by his four sons, Howard (Tonya), John (Gwendolyn), Lee (Kelli), and Mike (Laura). Eight grandchildren, Heath, Beth (Brandon) Youmans, Kate (Justin) Wesson, Rachel (Jonathan) Gay, Halley, Wyatt, Ethan, and Annabel. He was also blessed with eight great grandchildren, Thomas and Drew Wilson, Levy and Howard Youmans, Jackson, Liam, and Holly Ruth Wesson, and Barrett Gay. Roger also leaves behind his brother Steve and his wife Gena.
