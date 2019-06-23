Roland C. ("Pete") Sherrill
August 1, 1929 - June 17, 2019
Houston, TX- Roland C. "Pete" Sherrill was born in Macon on August 1, 1929. He graduated from Lanier High School for Boys in Macon in 1947; from Georgia Institute of Technology in 1953 (B.S.in mechanical engineering); and from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in 1973 (M.S. in management). He served as first lieutenant in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, and was on inactive duty from 1955 to 1961. He worked for Combustion Engineering, Inc. from 1953 to 1990.
He lived in Macon and Atlanta until 1953. After military service, he lived in New York City, Connecticut, Virginia and Texas, including East Granby, CT from 1971 to 1997.
He was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity, the American Society of Mechanical Engineers, and the Instrument Society of America. He was the author and co-author of several technical papers and magazine articles concerning power generation.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Carol, and his son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Tiffany, as well as grandchildren, Owen, Gabriella and Hadley.
Published in The Telegraph on June 23, 2019