Roland Hayes Pounds
1942 - 2020
Roland Hayes Pounds
September 9, 1942 - September 18, 2020
Macon , GA- Our beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin & friend passed away Friday, September 18, 2020.
Friends & family are invited to attend Roland's outdoor funeral service on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 1:00 PM in the parking lot of The Greater Overcoming Church of God; 1708 Third Street, Macon GA 31206.
Public viewing will be available until close of business on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Bentley & Sons Funeral Home; 2714 Montpelier Ave Macon GA 31204.
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon.


Published in The Telegraph on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Funeral service
01:00 PM
The Greater Overcoming Church of God
Funeral services provided by
BENTLEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
2714 MONTPELIER AVE
Macon, GA 31204
(478) 742-0952
