Roland Hayes Pounds
September 9, 1942 - September 18, 2020
Macon , GA- Our beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin & friend passed away Friday, September 18, 2020.
Friends & family are invited to attend Roland's outdoor funeral service on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 1:00 PM in the parking lot of The Greater Overcoming Church of God; 1708 Third Street, Macon GA 31206.
Public viewing will be available until close of business on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Bentley & Sons Funeral Home; 2714 Montpelier Ave Macon GA 31204.
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon.