Roland Kenneth Knight
January 28, 1942 - September 12, 2019
Macon, GA- Roland Kenneth Knight, age 77 of Fernandina Beach, FL passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the Warner Center for Caring.
Mr. Knight was born on January 28, 1942 in Macon, Georgia. He spent his early years in Macon and graduated from Lanier High School, Class of 1961. He married the former Charlotte Bivins of Macon, Ga. and soon enrolled at Mercer University in Macon where he earned his Bachelor's Degree.
He joined the U.S. Navy and served his country Honorably. Upon returning home, he worked for the Bibb Manufacturing Company in Macon, Ga. and eventually became President and CEO of the company. He later owned and operated the Georgia Narrow Fabrics Textile Company in Jesup, Georgia.
In 1991 he joined the Board of Trustees of Mercer University in Macon, Ga. In 2003, he was elected to the Board of Trustees of the Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School in Clayton Georgia and also to the Board of Trustees of Piedmont College in Demorest, Ga.
In 1997, he moved to Fernandina Beach, FL where he was very active in community affairs and served as the Chaplain of the Barnabas Center and the Fernandina Beach Police Department. In 2009, Mr. Knight was recognized by the Florida Times Union newspaper as the top Volunteer of the year for Nassau County. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church.
He leaves behind his wife of 58 years, Charlotte Knight and his daughters, Katherine Jennifer Knight and her partner Chiqui Cartagena of New York City, Carol Elizabeth Singleton and husband Donald of Atlanta, Ga., Caroline Spicer Wallis and husband James of Tiger, GA, Molly Armstrong Davis of Fernandina Beach, Fl ; his six grandchildren, Sam, Jackson, Kade, Caroline, Max, Jansyn and five Bosnian sons.
Mr. Knight will rest in the family lot at Riverside Cemetery in Macon, Ga.
Memorials may be made to the Barnabas Center, 1303 Jasmine Street Suite 101, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034 or to The Nassau County Council on Aging, 1901 Island Walk Way, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034 or to FAITH in Rabun County, Inc P. O. Box 1964 Clayton, GA 30525
Please share your memories and condolences at www.oxleyheard.com
OXLEY-HEARD FUNERAL DIRECTORS
View the online memorial for Roland Kenneth Knight
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 22, 2019