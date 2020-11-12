Rev. Roland Raines

April 15, 1938 - November 3, 2020

Blytheville, Arkansas - Rev. Roland Raines was born in Macon, GA on July 15, 1938 to the late Frank and Rebecca Raines. Following graduation from Ballard Hudson High School in 1956, he entered Morehouse College in Atlanta, GA and received his Economics B.S. degree in 1960. He later attended and received his Master's degree from the Interdenominational Theological Center in Atlanta. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of over 60 years, Jimmie Hughes Raines; daughter, Renee Raines; and siblings Johnnie Raines, Rebecca Matilda Burch, and George Henry Raines.





