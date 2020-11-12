1/1
Rev. Roland Raines
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roland's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rev. Roland Raines
April 15, 1938 - November 3, 2020
Blytheville, Arkansas - Rev. Roland Raines was born in Macon, GA on July 15, 1938 to the late Frank and Rebecca Raines. Following graduation from Ballard Hudson High School in 1956, he entered Morehouse College in Atlanta, GA and received his Economics B.S. degree in 1960. He later attended and received his Master's degree from the Interdenominational Theological Center in Atlanta. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of over 60 years, Jimmie Hughes Raines; daughter, Renee Raines; and siblings Johnnie Raines, Rebecca Matilda Burch, and George Henry Raines.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wilson Funeral Home - Blytheville
1020 South Division
Blytheville, AR 72315
(870) 763-2547
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved