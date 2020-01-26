|
417 South Houston Lake Road
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
View Map
McCullough Funeral Home
417 South Houston Lake Road
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
12:00 PM
Andersonville National Cemetery
CMSgt. Roland Vincent McIntosh, Jr., USAF (Ret.)
January 18, 1927 - January 23, 2020
Centerville, Georgia- Roland Vincent McIntosh, Jr., 93, died on Thursday, January 23, 2020. Born in East Liverpool, Ohio, he was the son of the late Roland V. McIntosh, Sr. and Ruth E. McIntosh. Vince enlisted into the United States Air Force in 1944 and entered basic training during WWII. He bravely served his country during the Korean War and the Vietnam War, retiring in 1976 after 32 years of service. His awards and decorations included but were not limited to the Bronze Star Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal, Presidential Unit Citation, European Army of Occupation Medal, two Air Forces Meritorious Service Medals, and the Air Force Commendation Medal.
Vince was reserved but had a dry, witty sense of humor. He also had a love for animals, especially his late dog, Abbey, who passed away five weeks prior. He instilled this same love into the hearts of his children. Vince was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and the Asbury Sunday School class. He was also a member of the Air Force Sergeants Association, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and the American Legion.
In addition to his parents, Vince was preceded in death by his first wife, Alice Jane McIntosh.
Survivors include his wife of 19 years, Carolyn Taylor McIntosh; children, Patricia Blomgren (Alan) of Vienna, Virginia; Kathy Joy of Warner Robins, Georgia; Marilyn Swenson (Ed) of Alabaster, Alabama; two grandchildren, Brandon Joy (Melissa) and Kellie McKinney (Gary); and five great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at McCullough Funeral Home. A graveside service for Vince will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Andersonville National Cemetery with full military honors.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Trinity United Methodist Church Food Pantry, 129 S. Houston Road, Warner Robins, Georgia 31028, or to the Humane Society of Houston County, Inc., 810 Carl Vinson Parkway, Centerville, Georgia 31028.
McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 26, 2020
