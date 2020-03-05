Roman Hillman (1946 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roman Hillman.
Service Information
Hicks & Sons Mortuary
801 Martin Luther King Jr Dr
Fort Valley, GA
31030
(912)-825-0760
Wake
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hicks & Sons Mortuary
801 Martin Luther King Jr Dr
Fort Valley, GA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Shiloh Baptist Church
Fort Valley, GA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Roman Hillman
October 26, 1946 - February 24, 2020
Fort Valley, GA- Funeral Services for Mr. Roman Hillman are 11:00 AM, Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Shiloh Baptist Church, Fort Valley, GA with interment at Willow Lake Memorial Gardens. A wake will be held 6:00 -7:00 PM, Friday evening, March 6th at Hicks & Sons Mortuary, Fort Valley, GA.
Roman Hillman, affectionately known as "Rome", was born in Fort Valley, Georgia on October 26, 1946, to Emmette Hillman, Sr. and Annie Mae Davis Hillman.
He peacefully transitioned on Monday, February 24, 2020, at the age of 73, with his son, Marvin, by his side.
Rome was preceded in death by his son, Malcolm Hillman; parents; sisters, Edna Barnes, Ocie Lee French and Jeanette Hillman; brothers, Wallace Hillman, Emmette Hillman, Jr. and Jesse Hillman.
To cherish his memories, he leaves a son, Marvin (Sharon) Walton of Macon, GA; a daughter, Sharon Hillman of Denver, CO; sisters, Lola Watson, Lizzie M. Gary, Emma Jean Baker of Columbus, OH, Annette (K.W.) Lundy, Jr. of Perry, GA; a brother, Larry (Belle) Hillman of Columbus, OH; sons he reared as his own, Bobby (Sharon) Walton of Macon, GA and Bennie Walton of Fort Valley, GA; 10 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; devoted nieces, Debra Hillman of Fort Valley, GA and Peggy Head of Warner Robins, GA; a close friend, Julia "Jean" Johnson of Fort Valley, GA.
Hicks & Sons Mortuary, Fort Valley, entrusted with the Arrangements.


View the online memorial for Roman Hillman
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 5, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.