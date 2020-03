Roman HillmanOctober 26, 1946 - February 24, 2020Fort Valley, GA- Funeral Services for Mr. Roman Hillman are 11:00 AM, Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Shiloh Baptist Church, Fort Valley, GA with interment at Willow Lake Memorial Gardens. A wake will be held 6:00 -7:00 PM, Friday evening, March 6th at Hicks & Sons Mortuary, Fort Valley, GA.Roman Hillman, affectionately known as "Rome", was born in Fort Valley, Georgia on October 26, 1946, to Emmette Hillman, Sr. and Annie Mae Davis Hillman.He peacefully transitioned on Monday, February 24, 2020, at the age of 73, with his son, Marvin, by his side.Rome was preceded in death by his son, Malcolm Hillman; parents; sisters, Edna Barnes, Ocie Lee French and Jeanette Hillman; brothers, Wallace Hillman, Emmette Hillman, Jr. and Jesse Hillman.To cherish his memories, he leaves a son, Marvin (Sharon) Walton of Macon, GA; a daughter, Sharon Hillman of Denver, CO; sisters, Lola Watson, Lizzie M. Gary, Emma Jean Baker of Columbus, OH, Annette (K.W.) Lundy, Jr. of Perry, GA; a brother, Larry (Belle) Hillman of Columbus, OH; sons he reared as his own, Bobby (Sharon) Walton of Macon, GA and Bennie Walton of Fort Valley, GA; 10 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; devoted nieces, Debra Hillman of Fort Valley, GA and Peggy Head of Warner Robins, GA; a close friend, Julia "Jean" Johnson of Fort Valley, GA.Hicks & Sons Mortuary, Fort Valley, entrusted with the Arrangements.