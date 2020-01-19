Romelle Blair Stokes
July 14, 1941 - January 10, 2020
Macon, GA- Aria Romelle Blair Stokes, 78, of Macon, Georgia passed away Friday, January 10, 2020. Graveside services will be held Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Chaplain Lance Merritt will officiate. The family will have a time of visitation on Monday, January 13, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. till 7:00 p.m. in Fairhaven Funeral Home.
Born in Macon, She was the daughter of the late Lester Leonard Blair and Zudie Virginia Ross Blair. She was the widow of John Stokes.
Mrs. Stokes was of the Baptist faith and a homemaker.
She is survived by her children, Kathy Stokes Liles(Julian) , Kevin Stokes, and Christie Stokes Wilcox (Glenn). Eight Grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
Friends may sign the online register at www.fairhavenmacon.com.
Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 19, 2020