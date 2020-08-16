Ronald Benson Parish, Sr.
February 18, 1933 - August 13, 2020
Lizella, GA- Ronald Benson Parish, Sr., 87, passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020. A Celebration of his Life was held at 3:00 PM Saturday in the chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral home with military honors. Burial was in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. Rev. John Irwin officiated. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Wesley United Methodist Church, 4256 Harley Bridge Road, Macon 31216.
Mr. Parish was born in Laurens County, Georgia the son of the late Dotha Clark Parish and Samuel Anthony Parish. He was retired after 37 years of service with Robins Air Force Base and was a United States Navy veteran. Mr. Parish was a former charter member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church where he was chairman of the administrative board and a Sunday School teacher. He was currently a member of Wesley United Methodist Church.
Mr. Parish is survived by his wife, Ellie Jean Parish of Lizella; sons, Ronald B. Parish, Jr. (Bonnie) of Macon and Bruce E. Parish (Sandra) of Macon; daughter, Joy Parish Barker of Douglasville; grandchildren, Brooks Parish, Ashley Grant, Amanda Malcom, Bruce E. Parish, Jr., Charles Parish, and Kayley Blades.
