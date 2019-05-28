TSgt Ronald Coleman Perkins, Sr., USAF (Ret.)
July 14, 1935 - May 27, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Ronald Coleman, 83, entered into rest on Monday, May 27, 2019.
Ronald was born on July 14, 1935 in Jacksonville, Florida to the late Mabel Enwright. With pride and honor he served his country in the United States Air Force retiring after twenty-two years of service. Following his military retirement, Ronald worked Civil Service at Robins Air Force Base until he retired after several dedicated years. He was a lifetime member of Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church in Centerville, and most recently a member of North Macon Church of Christ. Ronald married the love of his life and spent sixty-three glorious years with her, until her death in 2017. He enjoyed tinkering with small engine repairs and will be remembered as a devoted husband, father and grandfather.
His beloved wife, Marianne Perkins, mother, Mabel, and grandchildren, Christopher and Brad Perkins, preceded him in death.
Ronald's memory will forever be treasured by his loving children; Patricia Ann Lavigne (Arthur) of Middleburg, Florida, Ronald C. Perkins, Jr. (Becky) of Waverly Hall, Georgia, Ronald "Eddie" Perkins of Centerville, Wendell L. Perkins (Beth) of Kathleen and Pamela S. Anagnost (Matt) of Warner Robins; grandchildren, Valerie Erickson (Corey), Katie Carley (Benjamin) and Ashley Williams (Michael); great grandchildren, Roxanne McGehee, Lucy Williams, Peyton Erickson and Anna Carley and special friend, Sherry Robinson.
Visitation will be Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home, with funeral services following at 3:00 p.m in the chapel. Afterwards, Mr. Perkins will be laid to rest with full military honors in Magnolia Park Cemetery.
Published in The Telegraph on May 28, 2019