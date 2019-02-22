Ronald Dean Casas
|
March 29, 1954 - February 20, 2919
Perry, GA- Ronald Dean Casas, 64, passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 surrounded by his family. A Celebration of his life will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. Burial will be in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with Pastor Paul Dziadul officiating. The family will greet friends from 9:00 a.m. to service time at the funeral home.
Ronald was born in Chicago, IL to the late Austin E. and Katrine M. Casas. He was retired from United Refrigeration Company as a General Manager. Ronald was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed playing golf. He was a devoted and loving father, brother, grandfather and uncle.
He is survived by his children, Lori Casas Dobbins (Donald) of Columbus, Gary Casas of Macon, brother, David (Joyce) Casas of Perry, former wife, Lynn Casas Lawson of Twiggs,Co., grandchildren, Cheyenne Jacobs, Vanessa Casas Pines, Andrew Casas, four great grandchildren, special niece and caregiver, Brooke Boeck, and several nieces and nephews.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 22, 2019