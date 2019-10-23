Ronald Duane Cantrell, II
January 3, 1958 - October 17, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Ronald Duane Cantrell, II, 61, went home to be with the Lord after a battle with lung cancer. The visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 6:00 – 8:00 pm at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory. Funeral services celebrating his life will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 12:00 pm at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory with interment following at Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery with full military honors. Reverend Johnny McDowell will be officiating the services.
Ronald was born on January 3, 1958 in Tampa, FL to his beloved parents, Ronald Duane and Esther (Heisler) Cantrell of Riverview, FL. He faithfully and honorably served his country in the United States Air Force, where he retired as a Tech Sergeant after 20 years of service. During his service he worked on the now declassified Stealth Fighter F-117A Nighthawk headquartered at Tonopah Test Range. He also served in The Gulf War during Operation Desert Storm and Desert Calm. Ronald was most recently working as an aircraft mechanic in civil service at Robins Air Force Base. During his final days, Ronald accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. He enjoyed making people laugh, hunting, fishing and sport shooting. Ronald was also a motorcycle enthusiast; in fact, he was almost considered for pro motor cross. He will be truly missed but we rejoice to know that he is in heaven.
Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife, Linda Jane (Roberts) Cantrell of Warner Robins; son: William "Billy" Joseph Cantrell (Heather) of Searcy, AR; daughter: Jessica Rachelle (Cantrell) O'Brien (Daniel) of Beaufort, SC; 4 grandchildren: Ethan, Christian, Lily and Will; sisters: Lisa (Cantrell) Hall (Kirk) of Atlanta, GA and Linda Kay Cantrell of Chadron, NE; uncle: Robert Laverne Cantrell (Kathy) and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Please visit www.burpeescottmemorialchapel.com to sign the online guestbook, view the video tribute and to leave a memorial for the family.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 23, 2019