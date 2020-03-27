Rev. Dr. Ronald E. Terry Sr.

  • "You are in my thoughts and prayers. I am so sorry for your..."
    - Santilia Lovett
  • "My Deepest Condolences to the family and friends. You are..."
  • "In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you..."
    - Evelyn Clowers
  • "Rest In Heavenly Peace Rev. Terry. You was loved by many..."
    - Joyce Fluellen
  •  
    - Patricia Garrett
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA
31217
(478)-743-3331
Rev. Dr. Ronald E. Terry, Sr.
Macon, GA- "Private Family Only" Entombment Services for Rev. Dr. Ronald E. Terry, Sr. will be held 12 Noon Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. Rev. Kenneth Alexander will officiate. Pastor Terry, 78, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020.
Survivors includes his wife, Doris Terry; five children, Cheryl Byrd-Davis (Alonzo); Ronald Terry, Jr., Randford Terry, Rovina Terry Billingslea and Roszel Fletcher; sister, Sandra Petway; brother, Rev. Eldridge Terry (Barbara); eleven grandchildren; three great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 27, 2020
