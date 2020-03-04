Ronald Eugene Epps
3/30/1943 - 2/27/2020
Macon, Georgia- Ronald Eugene Epps, 76, went to his Heavenly home, February 27, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Pentecostal Temple Church with Pastor Larry Dunning, Reverend Prince Morgan and Minister Nick Farley officiating. Burial will be held at Middle Georgia Memory Gardens with military honors. The family will greet friends from 10 A.M. to service time at the church.
Ronald was born in Monticello, Georgia to the late Odessa Marie Cochran and Isaac Epps, Jr. He was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Scott Epps. He was the owner and operator of Ronald Epps Painting Contracting. Ronald also served his country in the U.S. Army. He was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Monticello, and a 32nd degree Mason.
Ronald was survived by his son Ronald (Nicole) Epps, Jr, 2 grandsons, 5 brothers, 5 sisters, a special nephew Kelvin Epps, and his companion Justine Bryson.
Visit www.snowscs.com to express tributes.
Snow's Memorial Chapel, Cherry Street, has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Ronald Eugene Epps
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 4, 2020