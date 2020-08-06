1/1
Ronald Eugene "Ron" Robertson
1948 - 2020
July 7, 1948 - August 4, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- Ronald Eugene "Ron" Robertson, 72, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at the Heart of Georgia Inpatient Unit in Perry, Georgia. A memorial service to celebrate Ron's life will be held at 5:00 pm on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Reverend Tim Burpee and Charlie Bibb will officiate and the service will be live-streamed from Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel's Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in memory of Ron to the Saint Jude's Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Ron was born on July 7, 1948 in Switz City, Indiana to the late Doyal and Helen (Hawkins) Robertson. He proudly served his country during the Vietnam War in the United States Air Force. He then retired after another twenty-three years in the Civil Service as a machinist. Ron was also an agent with AFLAC insurance for twenty years. He enjoyed his years as a coach for the Little League baseball team, during which time they won two state titles back to back. He will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure to know him. In addition to his parents, Ron is preceded in death by his brother, Lee.
Left to cherish his beloved memory is his daughter, Misty Michelle Loy (Eric) of Danville, IL; son, Jackson "J.D." Robertson of Warner Robins, GA; son, Jerry Robertson (Stacie) of Byron, GA; four grandchildren and one great-grandchild, his best friend, Priscilla Robertson; brother, Jerry Robertson (Sarah) of Noblesville, IN and sister, Anne Rollins of Centerville, GA along with many dear friends.
It is with great honor that Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory has been entrusted with Ron's arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
04:00 - 05:00 PM
Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory
AUG
7
Memorial service
05:00 PM
Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory
2932 Hwy 41 N
Warner Robins, GA 31030
(478) 333-3006
