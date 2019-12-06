Ronald Harden

Service Information
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA
31217
(478)-743-3331
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Cirrus Academy
1870 Pio Nono Ave
Macon, GA
Obituary
Ronald Harden
Macon, GA- Memorial services for Ronald Harden will be held 11 AM Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Cirrus Academy, 1870 Pio Nono Ave, Macon. Rev. Jarvis Adside, Sr. will officiate. Interment services will be private. Mr. Harden, 60, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019.
Survivors includes his two sisters; three brothers and a host of other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 6, 2019
