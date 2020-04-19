Ronald James King
June 28, 1946 - April 13, 2020
Macon, GA- Ronald James King was born in Dublin, GA to the parentage of James King and Harriett Jean James. He was a U. S. Army veteran, retired from Robins AFB and was a member of Greater New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors include: wife, Tommie N. King; children, Zachary Allen, Valencia (Terry) Jackson and Stacey Northcutt; sister, Angela Wilcox.
Hutchings Service
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 19, 2020