Ronald James King (1946 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "Tommie & Family You are in our thoughts, hearts, and..."
    - Virginia Jackie Paul
Service Information
Hutchings Funeral Home, Inc.
536 New Street
Macon, GA
31201
(478)-743-1212
Obituary
Send Flowers

Ronald James King
June 28, 1946 - April 13, 2020
Macon, GA- Ronald James King was born in Dublin, GA to the parentage of James King and Harriett Jean James. He was a U. S. Army veteran, retired from Robins AFB and was a member of Greater New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors include: wife, Tommie N. King; children, Zachary Allen, Valencia (Terry) Jackson and Stacey Northcutt; sister, Angela Wilcox.
Hutchings Service


View the online memorial for Ronald James King
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 19, 2020
bullet U.S. Army
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.