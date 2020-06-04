Ronald James Taylor
August 29, 1950 - May 29, 2020
Macon, GA- M Mr. Ronald James Taylor was born to the parentage of Lawrence and Dorothy Nichols Taylor and was reared in Gary, Indiana. He graduated from Froebel High School in Gary, IN and received his Bachelor and Masters of Arts in Industrial Education Degree from Ball State University. During his tenure at Ball State University, he met his lovely wife, Renne Lenell Taylor, who preceded him in death in 1997. Mr. Taylor received a Masters in Educational Administration Degree from the University of Georgia and his six-year Educational Specialist Degree from Troy State University.
Mr. Taylor retired with 27 years of service as a Bibb County Educator. During his education tenure he served as an Assistant Principal at Central High School and Ballard-Hudson Middle School, in which he later became the Principal and retired as Principal of McEvoy Middle School. Mr. Taylor continued to provide leadership to Principals and Educators of the Bibb County School District many years after his official retirement. He was also the Assistant Coach of the Southwest Quad-A Georgia State Basketball Championship Team
Brother Taylor was initiated into the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. through the Zeta Phi Chapter on May 22, 1971. He was instrumental in the formation of his undergrad chapter Upsilon Beta at Ball State University. He served Omega on the international, district, state and local area
through Lambda Phi Chapter.
He was a member of Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church; President of the Men's Ministry; Trustee of Tubman African American Museum Board; a founding Board Member of the (ACE) Academy for Classical Education; and a member of the Southwest Basketball Tip-Off Club.
He leaves to cherish his memories one son Rashard Joshua Taylor, an Omega Man and graduate of Morehouse College. Four Brothers Lamont, James, Troy and Rufus Joseph Jr. (Jay). Special friends Dianne and Christian Patterson. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and fraternal brothers who will celebrate his life and continue his legacy.
His service will be streamed at 2:00PM Saturday, June 6, 2020, via https://tinyurl.com/y7f2dyus
In honor of Ronald James Taylor in lieu of flowers donations can be sent to:
Ebenezer Baptist Church Men's Ministry
777 Elm Street, Macon, Ga 31201
https://tinyurl.com/y9j82mt7
Or
Lambda Phi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc
LambdaPhi.oppf.pp.gmail.com
PO Box 5141, Macon, Ga 31208
(both 501c3 tax deductible organizations)
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 4, 2020.