Ronald Lee Ward
May 3, 1960 - June 25, 2019
Centerville, GA- Ronald Lee Ward, 59, passed away Tuesday June 25, 2019. Funeral Service will be held at 2:00PM on Friday, June 28, 2019 in Heritage Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. A Visitation will be held one hour prior to service from 1:00PM to 2:00PM. Burial will be private.
Ronald was born on May 3, 1960 in Tampa, Florida to the Clinton Ward and Dorothy Richardson. He was a Millwright for Interfor. He loved to hunt and fish and especially cooking over a fire. His favorite past time was spending time with his grandchildren who he loved and adored. He would always make you smile no matter what was going on. He was true blue. He was a loving father, grandfather, great grandfather and brother who will be greatly missed.
He is preceded in death by his father, Clinton Ward, brother, Kenneth Richardson and step- father, James A. Richardson.
His memory will forever be cherished by his mother, Dorothy Richardson, Kathleen; 2 daughters, Katy Hartners (Dillion), Centerville; Sabrina Ward, Centerville; 2 brothers, James E. Ward (Kathleen); Daniel Richardson (Laura), Bonaire; lifelong friend, Melinda Ward; 10 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers donations may be given to, , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 in memory of Ronald Ward.
Please go online and sign the guest register at www.heritagemfh.com
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory in in charge of the arrangements.
View the online memorial for Ronald Lee Ward
Published in The Telegraph on June 27, 2019